Vivo Y74s With 44W Fast Charging Support Launched: All details

Vivo has refreshed its budget Y-smartphone series with the new Vivo Y74s. The latest Vivo smartphone looks identical to the Vivo Y76s that launched in China earlier this month. Similarly, the specifications on this one are the same that include dual-rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5G connectivity, and 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. The smartphone is listed on the Vivo China website, and the company is yet to share its global availability details.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y74s comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that also powers popular budget smartphones such as Redmi Note 11 and Realme 8s 5G. At the front, we get a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,080×2,408 pixels and 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. At the back, the dual rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera setup houses a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 lens. There’s also an 8-megapixel front camera sensor inside the waterdrop-style notch for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes like a night scene, portrait, short video, dynamic photo, AR cute shot, double exposure, and dual-view video.

The Vivo Y74s runs on Android 11 and supports dual-nano SIM cards. There’s a 5G connectivity option along with 4G LTE, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Users also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security. Lastly, we get a 4,100mAh battery that comes with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.

Coming to the prices, the Vivo Y74s carries a price tag of CNY 2,299 that is roughly Rs 26,800 for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage model. Customers can choose between Galaxy Blue and Starry Night Black colours via the Vivo China website. Interestingly, the Vivo Y76s that comes with the exact same specifications costs CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,300) for the same storage model.

