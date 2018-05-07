English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivo Y75s, Y83 Spotted on TENAA: Specifications, Features And More
Vivo might soon come up with two new Y-series smartphones.
Vivo might soon come up with two new Y-series smartphones.
Vivo looks set to come out with two new mid-range smartphones soon. As listed on the Chinese certification website TENAA, two new Vivo Y-series devices are in the making and Vivo is already set on the kind of firepower that they will carry, as the listing reveals almost complete specifications of both the devices. Vivo Y75s and Y83 have been found listed on TENAA recently and in addition, the company has itself also listed the Vivo Y75s on its official website. Here is what we know about the upcoming Vivo smartphones to date.
Vivo Y75s Specifications
Vivo Y75s
(Image: Vivo China).
Vivo Y75s carries similar looks as the Vivo V7+ and sports a 5.99-inch FullView display with a 1440x720 pixels screen resolution, an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. As per the listing, it will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU and will carry a 4GB RAM coupled with a 64GB internal storage which will further be expandable up to 256GB. The device will run Android 7.1.2 Nougat with FunTouch OS 3.2 on top.
Also read: Asus ROG G703 And FX 504 TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
It will be backed by a 3225 mAh battery and will come with connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual-SIM and a micro USB port. As for its optics, the smartphone will sport a 13-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.
The Vivo Y75s measures 155.87x75.7x7.7 mm and weighs 160 grams. It will also come with Vivo's own Game Mode and Jovi AI Assistant. The phone will be available in Deep Blue, Red, Matte Black and Champagne Gold.
Vivo Y83 Specifications
Vivo Y83. (Image: TENAA).
Also read: Oppo F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition Launched in India at Rs 21,990
As per its TENAA listing, Vivo Y83 will feature an iPhone X-like notch at the top of a 6.22-inch FullView display with a 1520x720 pixels screen resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor clocked, a 4GB ram and will feature a 64GB internal storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo and will be backed by a 3180 mAh battery.
In terms of optics, the Vivo Y83 will sport a 13-megapixel camera at the back along with LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Y83 will launch in only two colour options, Black and Champagne Gold.
Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
Vivo Y75s Specifications
Vivo Y75s
(Image: Vivo China).
Vivo Y75s carries similar looks as the Vivo V7+ and sports a 5.99-inch FullView display with a 1440x720 pixels screen resolution, an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. As per the listing, it will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU and will carry a 4GB RAM coupled with a 64GB internal storage which will further be expandable up to 256GB. The device will run Android 7.1.2 Nougat with FunTouch OS 3.2 on top.
Also read: Asus ROG G703 And FX 504 TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
It will be backed by a 3225 mAh battery and will come with connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual-SIM and a micro USB port. As for its optics, the smartphone will sport a 13-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.
The Vivo Y75s measures 155.87x75.7x7.7 mm and weighs 160 grams. It will also come with Vivo's own Game Mode and Jovi AI Assistant. The phone will be available in Deep Blue, Red, Matte Black and Champagne Gold.
Vivo Y83 Specifications
Vivo Y83. (Image: TENAA).
Also read: Oppo F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition Launched in India at Rs 21,990
As per its TENAA listing, Vivo Y83 will feature an iPhone X-like notch at the top of a 6.22-inch FullView display with a 1520x720 pixels screen resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor clocked, a 4GB ram and will feature a 64GB internal storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo and will be backed by a 3180 mAh battery.
In terms of optics, the Vivo Y83 will sport a 13-megapixel camera at the back along with LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Y83 will launch in only two colour options, Black and Champagne Gold.
Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Russian President Vladimir Putin Rides-in New Kortezh State Car at Inauguration Ceremony in Kremlin [Video]
- Diljit Dosanjh and His Love for 'High-End Gadiyan' - Songs with Luxury Car References
- Andres Iniesta is the Unobtrusive Jewel That Outshone the Rest in Barcelona’s Crown
- New WhatsApp Domain Lets Users Chat Without Opening The App: Here is How it Works
- Rabindranath Tagore: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Nobel Laureate's Birth Anniversary In Emotional Post