Vivo Y75s, Y83 Spotted on TENAA: Specifications, Features And More

Vivo looks set to come out with two new mid-range smartphones soon. As listed on the Chinese certification website TENAA, two new Vivo Y-series devices are in the making and Vivo is already set on the kind of firepower that they will carry, as the listing reveals almost complete specifications of both the devices. Vivo Y75s and Y83 have been found listed on TENAA recently and in addition, the company has itself also listed the Vivo Y75s on its official website. Here is what we know about the upcoming Vivo smartphones to date.Vivo Y75s carries similar looks as the Vivo V7+ and sports a 5.99-inch FullView display with a 1440x720 pixels screen resolution, an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. As per the listing, it will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU and will carry a 4GB RAM coupled with a 64GB internal storage which will further be expandable up to 256GB. The device will run Android 7.1.2 Nougat with FunTouch OS 3.2 on top.It will be backed by a 3225 mAh battery and will come with connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual-SIM and a micro USB port. As for its optics, the smartphone will sport a 13-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.The Vivo Y75s measures 155.87x75.7x7.7 mm and weighs 160 grams. It will also come with Vivo's own Game Mode and Jovi AI Assistant. The phone will be available in Deep Blue, Red, Matte Black and Champagne Gold.As per its TENAA listing, Vivo Y83 will feature an iPhone X-like notch at the top of a 6.22-inch FullView display with a 1520x720 pixels screen resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor clocked, a 4GB ram and will feature a 64GB internal storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo and will be backed by a 3180 mAh battery.In terms of optics, the Vivo Y83 will sport a 13-megapixel camera at the back along with LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Y83 will launch in only two colour options, Black and Champagne Gold.