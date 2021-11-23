Vivo Y76 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo has refreshed its Y-budget smartphone series with the Vivo Y76 5G. The phone was unveiled in Malaysia in two colour options, and its global availability details remain unclear. The new Vivo Y76 5G looks quite similar to the Vivo Y74s in terms of design that debuted in China this month. The new device comes with triple rear cameras, 5G connectivity, and a 4,100mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y76 5G comes with a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display that has (1,080×2,408 pixels) and a waterdrop-style notch that houses the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box, and users can use dual-SIM cards. Under the hood, we get the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that also powers multiple budget smartphones like Poco M3 Pro 5G and Realme 8 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. The chipset comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system houses a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a tertiary 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y76 5G include Bluetooth v5.1, USB OTG, USB Type-C port, GPS, and FM Radio. There’s also a 4,100mAh battery unit that supports 44W Flash Charge. Lastly, the Vivo Y76 5G weighs 175 grams. Coming to the pricing, it costs MYR 1,299, which is roughly Rs 23,000 for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Customers can choose between Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space colour options via popular South-East Asian e-commerce platforms Lazada and Shopee. The phone is available to pre-order on the Vivo online site.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.