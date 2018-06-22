Vivo Y81 With 6.2-Inch HD+ Notch Display, Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Vivo has launched its new smartphone under Y series ‘Vivo Y81’ in Taiwan at $219 which is approximately Rs 14,939. Key highlights of the smartphone include a large HD+ notch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Face Detection. The device will be available in Vietnam on the FTPShop and the users get a warranty of up to 12 months. The device will be available for purchase in Black colour.Vivo Y81 sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS display with a tall 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek MT6762 SoC, coupled 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. In terms of optics, the device features a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. The smartphone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera with aperture f/2.2. The device runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and houses a 3260mAh battery.Connectivity options on the Vivo Y81 include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4GHz), GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.To recall, Vivo has recently launched Vivo Y83. The Vivo Y83 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ screen with 720x1520 pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected with a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The company claims that the smartphone comes with narrow bezels and 88% screen-to-body ratio. On the hardware front, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.