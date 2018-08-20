English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vivo Y83 Pro With FullView Display, Dual Rear Camera Launched in India For Rs 15,990
The Vivo Y83 Pro offers a 6.22-inch FullView Display 2.0 bearing a notch up top, which contains the selfie camera and other sensors.
Vivo Y83 Pro With FullView Display 2.0, Dual Rear Camera Launched in India For Rs 15,990 (photo for representation)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has quietly launched an upgraded version of the Vivo Y83, dubbed Y83 Pro. Current reports suggest that the smartphone device will be made available for Rs 15,990 and which slightly more than its predecessor the Vivo Y83. The phone is available to pre-order via major brick-and-mortar stores across the country and will go on sale soon. The device will be available in Black, Aurora White, Red, and Gold colour options.
The Vivo Y83 Pro offers a 6.22-inch FullView Display 2.0 bearing a notch up top, which contains the selfie camera and other sensors. The device is packed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card. The device boots Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.
The Vivo Y83 comprises of dual rear cameras with a 13MP primary sensor alongside a 2MP secondary, depth sensor. The primary cameras are capable of taking videos at 1080p @ 30fps, whereas also boasting standard features such as panorama, LED Flash and HDR. The front camera is an 8MP shooter, highly suitable for video calling and selfies. A 3,260 mAh battery is present as well, though there’s no mention of any kind of fast charging standard present.
New launch #VivoY83Pro now available.— Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) August 18, 2018
Best buy price - Rs.15990/- only pic.twitter.com/Sz0yw4D5M6
