Vivo Y95 With Snapdragon 439 to Launch in India on Nov 25: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Vivo Y95 would be the first smartphone in India to be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core chipset and would cost around Rs 20,000,

IANS

Updated:November 23, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
Chinese handset maker Vivo is all set to launch its Y95 smartphone in India on November 25. It would be the first smartphone in India to be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core chipset and would cost around Rs 20,000, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

The device with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage will come with "Halo FullView" display and run Android 8 Oreo operating system (OS). The Y95 will have a dual-camera setup at the back with one 13MP sensor and another 2MP sensor with LED flash and phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

The device is likely to house a 20MP selfie camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.


