Vivo Y95 With Waterdrop Notch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
The smartphone comes with "Halo FullView" display and sports 13MP+2MP artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled rear camera and 20MP selfie camera.
Chinese handset maker Vivo on Sunday launched a new smartphone "Y95" that comes with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, at Rs 16,990. The smartphone comes with "Halo FullView" display and sports 13MP+2MP artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled rear camera and 20MP selfie camera.
Vivo has committed to bring the best in product innovation, be it technology, design or pure play smartphone experience. With the launch of the all new 'Y95', we bring this promise to a wider consumer set looking for the unbeatable product experience, at an unbeatable price point, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.
"Y95" is powered by latest Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor and combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It houses 4,030 mAh battery and comes with Funtouch OS 4.5 operating system (OS) (based on Android 8.1).
The smartphone is currently available on offline channels and Vivo India e-store. It will be available on online platforms (Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm) from November 26.
