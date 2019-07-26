Vivo Z1 Pro Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Features, Specifications and More

The newly launched Vivo Z1 Pro will be going to sale today at 12 noon. Customers can head over to Flipkart or Vivo’s online e-store to purchase the handset. The new smartphone is the company’s online-only smartphone and comes with some notable features like a punch-hole display, a 5,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 712 SoC.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base variant which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 16,990 while the top of the line 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,990, respectively. There is a 5 percent cashback on purchases made through the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, while HDFC Bank debit card holders can also get 5 percent discount. There are also no-cost EMI options snd benefits worth Rs 6,000 from Reliance Jio as well as Rs 3,750 cashback benefits from Vodafone and Idea.

The Z1 Pro feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) IPS display with a punch hole on the top left corner to accomodate the front camera. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU. At the back there is triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

At the front there is a 32-megapixel to take selfies. The biggest attraction point is the 5,000mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging support. As mentioned above, the handset comes in three variants with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other features include dual-SIM slots, 4G VoLTE support, a rear fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and FuntouchOS based Android 9.0 Pie.