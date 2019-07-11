Vivo Z1 Pro Goes on Sale Today Starting 12PM via Flipkart and Vivo.com

Vivo will start selling its new sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone today in India. The new Vivo Z1 Pro is the first handset from the company featuring a punch-hole display and also includes a giant 5,000mAh battery. It is also the official handset for the ongoing PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base variant which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 16,990 while the top of the line 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,990, respectively. The first sale will begin today at 12PM and customers can buy the handset via Flipkart and Vivo India’s official online store. Customers get Rs 750 instant discount if they use an ICICI Bank debit or credit card on Flipkart. There are also benefits worth Rs 6,000 from Reliance Jio if customers buy the phone from Vivo’s online store.

The Z1 Pro feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) IPS display with a punch hole on the top left corner to accomodate the front camera. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU. At the back there is triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

At the front there is a 32-megapixel to take selfies. The biggest attraction point is the 5,000mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging support. As mentioned above, the handset comes in three variants with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other features include dual-SIM slots, 4G VoLTE support, a rear fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and FuntouchOS based Android 9.0 Pie.