Vivo Z1 Pro With Snapdragon 712 SoC, Punch-Hole Camera Launched; Price, Features and More

Vivo has launched a new series in India and the first handset under the range is the Z1 Pro. The new handset from the company to feature a punch-hole camera and is also the official smartphone for the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 tournament. The smartphone was announced at an event today in India and comes with a starting price of Rs 14,990.

Touted as the ‘Fully Loaded’ smartphone, the new Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 3D curved design with a glossy finish and a gradient colour finish at the back. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 SoC, one of the first handsets to sport the chipset. The company also mentions features like Center Turbo, AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and Game Turbo features, to improve the performance on the smartphone.

As for memory, you can get upto 128GB of inbuilt storage and 6GB of RAM on the device. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support, and can deliver up to 7.5 hours of PUBG gaming. The handset features a triple camera at the back with a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.78 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. At the front there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other notable features include a new user interface with dark mode, a dedicated button for Google Assistant, and Widevine L1 certification. The Z1 Pro has been priced at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs 16,990 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs 17,990 for the 6GB + 128GB version. It will be offered in three colours - Sonic Blue, Mirror Black, and Sonic Black. The smartphone will be available via its first sale on July 11via Flipkart and Vivo’s own website.