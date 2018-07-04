Vivo Z10 With 6-Inch 18:9 Display, 24 MP Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its new device Vivo Z10, an advanced version of Vivo V7+ which was unveiled sometime last year. The smartphone has specifications similar to the V7+ except that it comes with 32GB internal storage. The Vivo Z10 price in India has been set at Rs 14,990, and it will go on sale via offline stores in four states only: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.In terms of specifications, the device features a 6-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.15mm bezel, and 84.4 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with 4GB RAM. the device has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The device flaunts a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock capabilities. The device runs Android Nougat 7.1 and houses a 3,225 mAh battery.The smartphone has a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor that comes with a PDAF lens and supports features such as Slow Motion and 64-megapixel Ultra HD image upscaling functionality. The device also comes with 24MP front camera with Moonlight glow, Portrait mode and Vivo Face Beauty algorithm feature.To recall, earlier Vivo launched Vivo Z1i in China. The device is priced at 8998 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 19,560 and is the cheaper version of Vivo Z1. The device will be available for purchase in China from July 7th in two colour options — Black and Gold.In terms of specifications, the Vivo Z1i sports a 6.26-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2280 pixels) display with notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8Ghz, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The storage capacity on board is 128GB, which can be further increased up to 256GB through a microSD card. It runs on Android 8.1 operating system and is backed up by a 3260mAh battery. The Vivo Z1i has a fingerprint scanner at the back and it also has Face Unlock feature to unlock the smartphone.In terms of optics, the Vivo Z1i boasts a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash, aided by a 2-megapixel secondary snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 and GPS.