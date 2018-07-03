Vivo Z1i With 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 636 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its new device Vivo Z1i in China. The device is priced at 8998 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 19,560 and is the cheaper version of Vivo Z1. The device will be available for purchase in China from July 7th in two color options — Black and Gold.In terms of specifications, the Vivo Z1i sports a 6.26-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2280 pixels) display with notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8Ghz , paired with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The storage capacity on board is 128GB, which can be further increased up to 256GB through a microSD card. It runs on Android 8.1 operating system and is backed up by a 3260mAh battery. The Vivo Z1i has a fingerprint scanner at the back and it also has Face Unlock feature to unlock the smartphone.In terms of optics, the Vivo Z1i boasts a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash, aided by a 2-megapixel secondary snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 and GPS.To recall, earlier in May, Vivo launched Vivo Z1 in China for a retail price of 1,798 yuan (approx. Rs 19,200). Vivo Z1 sports a 6.26-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor clocked up to 2.2GHz, paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The phone is paired with a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera comes paired with LED flash. On the front, the smartphone features a 12-megapixel selfie camera, as mentioned earlier coupled with smart beauty features. The new Vivo phone also comes with a facial recognition feature and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo Z1 runs on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 out of the box. Both the power button and volume rocker are placed on the right edge of the device. The device houses a 3260mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB OTG, 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port.