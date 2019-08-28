Vivo Z1X to Sell on Flipkart, Sales Likely to Begin Next Week

Vivo is set to bring its second Z-series smartphone to India in September. After the successful launch of Vivo Z1 Pro last month, the Chinese smartphone maker said it will start selling the new Z1X through e-commerce website Flipkart soon, though the official date was not yet confirmed. Various media reports said that the Vivo Z1X is likely to be launched in India as early as next week. Vivo, in a press release, said: “Z1X will be the second online-focused smartphone from Vivo for the Generation-Z… the #FullyLoaded smartphone will be a complete package with best in category features to fulfill the dynamic needs of performance-oriented users."

The company further said: “The Z1X is designed for consumers that are performance-oriented and love playing heavy density games on their handset.” Leaks on tech websites suggest that the Vivo Z1X will come with the 48-megapixel primary rear camera compared with the 16-megapixel camera of the Z1 Pro. On the front, the Vivo Z1X is said to include the same 32-megapixel selfie camera like the Vivo Z1 Pro.

The Vivo Z1X is expected to be aggressively priced under the Rs 20,000 price category in India, though it would still be more expensive than the Z1 Pro. In India, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes in three variants: base model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 14,990, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 16,990, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for Rs 18,990. Besides that, the Z1X might get a processor upgrade when compared with the Snapdragon 712 processor in the Z1 Pro. Tech enthusiasts are speculating that the smartphone may run on Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is currently available only on Redmi K20 in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.