Vivo Z5 Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch, Confirm Triple Rear Camera, Water-drop Notch

Vivo Z5 official promo images have been revealed ahead of its launch on July 31. The new renders shared by the Chinese company suggest that the phone will sport a glossy gradient back panel, a waterdrop-style notch, and a triple rear camera setup. The back panel will come in three colour options. Moreover, the phone is listed to sport a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display, a 4,420mAh battery, and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

According to GizmoChina, the front of the Vivo Z5 is equipped with a waterdrop-style notch enabled display that provides a tall aspect ratio and the smartphone is also equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The right side of the phone features a volume controller and a power button and there seems to be a dedicated button for accessing Jovi AI assistant on its left edge.

Furthermore, the triple camera system placed on the back panel includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor as well. The front of the smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo Z5 will most probably launch in China on July 31 and according to a recent TENAA listing, will feature a 6.38-inch (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 6GB and 8GB RAM options, 64GB and 128GB storage options, and a 4,420mAh battery as well.