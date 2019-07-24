Take the pledge to vote

Vivo Z5 Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch, Confirm Triple Rear Camera, Water-drop Notch

The Vivo Z5 will feature a triple camera system, including a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor as well. The front of the smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Vivo Z5 official promo images have been revealed ahead of its launch on July 31. The new renders shared by the Chinese company suggest that the phone will sport a glossy gradient back panel, a waterdrop-style notch, and a triple rear camera setup. The back panel will come in three colour options. Moreover, the phone is listed to sport a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display, a 4,420mAh battery, and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

According to GizmoChina, the front of the Vivo Z5 is equipped with a waterdrop-style notch enabled display that provides a tall aspect ratio and the smartphone is also equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The right side of the phone features a volume controller and a power button and there seems to be a dedicated button for accessing Jovi AI assistant on its left edge.

Furthermore, the triple camera system placed on the back panel includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor as well. The front of the smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo Z5 will most probably launch in China on July 31 and according to a recent TENAA listing, will feature a 6.38-inch (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 6GB and 8GB RAM options, 64GB and 128GB storage options, and a 4,420mAh battery as well.

