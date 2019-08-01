Vivo Z5 With 4,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 712 SoC Announced: Price, Features, and More

The Vivo Z5 has just been officially announced in China, which becomes with the second handset under the company’s new Z-series after the Z1 Pro. The mid-range smartphone comes with a triple camera at the back, a bulky 4,500mAh battery and a water drop notch and 19.5:9 display.

The handset has a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display and there is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, with the option of 6GB and 8GB of RAM with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The front camera makes use of a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As mentioned, there is a 4,500mAh battery which supports 22.5W ‘Flash Charge’ fast charging technology. The phone is offered in Aurora Illusion, Bamboo Forest Night, and Holographic Illusion colour options.

The Vivo Z5 is priced at CNY 1,598 (Rs 16,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 1,898 (Rs 19,000 approx). There is also a 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,998 (Rs 20,000 approx) and a 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at CNY 2,298 (Rs 23,000 approx).