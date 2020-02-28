Vivo Z6 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official

Vivo has announced its first mid-ranged 5G smartphone in the form of the Vivo Z6 5G. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back highlighted by a 48-megapixel sensor. The display comes with a punch-hole design to accommodate the front camera on the top right corner.

The handset has been announced in China where it will sell for CNY 2,198 (Rs 22,000 approx) for the 6GB +128GB variant. There is also an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at CNY 2598 (Rs 26,000 approx). We can expect the 4G version of the handset make its way to India however there is no confirmation from the company so far.

The Vivo Z6 5G sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixel) resolution display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.74 percent screen-to-body ratio. As mentioned above, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The quad cameras at the back include a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 aperture 6-element lens. There is also an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 112-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing and another 2-megapixel camera dedicated for macro photography. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.48 aperture lens.

The handset also comes with a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W Super Flash Charging technology that is said to charge the battery from 0 to 70 percent in 35 minutes. Rest of the features include dual-mode 5G (NSA + SA), 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Beidu, GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C.

