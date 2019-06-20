Vivo’s 120W Super FlashCharge Can Juice-up 4,000mAh Battery in Just 13-Minutes

It seems that fast charging tech is finally catching up. Vivo has announced that it is working on a crazy 120W Super FlashCharge tech. This means that theoretically, it can fill up 50-percent of a 4,000 mAh battery in 5 minutes and just 13 minutes to reach 100 percent making it the fastest smartphone charging tech on the planet.

The company is said to be readying it for MWC (Mobile World Congress) Shanghai 2019, which is scheduled to begin next week. Vivo could even showcase a demo of the super fast charging tech alongside a 5G smartphone. If the company can pull this off, it would be directly taking on Xiaomi who had teased its own 100W fast smartphone charging last month. This one is claimed to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery to 100 percent after just 17 minutes, which is again not that shabby at all.

OnePlus was the first one to bring 20W fast charge and then hit the 30W mark last year with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. Soon after, Huawei achieved 40W on the Mate 20 Pro and then the Oppo Find X launched with 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. Vivo’s proposed 120W charging speeds not only sound super fast, but also raises concerns about whether modern smartphones can accommodate for solutions to take care of the thermal issues. Hopefully, the company has thought this through and will have some sort of heat dissipation system.