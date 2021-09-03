Vivo's Custom Imaging Chip V1 Unveiled Ahead of Vivo X70 Series Official Launch

Vivo unveiled its new proprietary Imaging Chip V1 at a press event held last week in Shenzhen, China. The company explained that the V1 chip is a “fully-customised integrated circuit" dedicated for imaging and video applications. The Imaging Chip V1 is said to better serve user needs by “optimising smartphone application scenarios such as viewfinder look and video recording." The imaging chip has been under development for 24 months by over 300 R&D personnel and imaging lab experts at Vivo. The announcement comes ahead of the launch of the Vivo X70 series on September 9.

In a press note, Hu Baishan, Executive Vice President and COO at Vivo added that the company would only consider developing chips with partners when there is a lack of supplied capability in the market along with substantial demand for fully-customised chips. Vivo says it will “strategically focus" on its resources on simulating the known needs of consumers through IP Design and developing key innovative image processing algorithms without undertaking chip manufacturing. Speaking more over the development, Hu said that the Imaging Chip V1 also aims for “emotional resonance" through visual expression. “Vivo is staunchly committed to long-term investment in the four strategic tracks to create industry-leading technology and innovation, which will undoubtedly satisfy even the most demanding high-end smartphone users," he added.

Image system has been a core focus on several Vivo phones, especially with the X-series smartphones. In December 2020, Vivo and Zeiss announced a long-term strategic partnership in mobile imaging innovation. Both firms have a partnership at two levels - the first of which is the product R&D line that has resulted in “ZEISS T* Coating and Biotar Portrait Style" in Vivo’s X60 series. The second dimension is the mutual exploration in “advancement of next-level professional photography and videography technologies," the company notes. In another mobile photography related news, Samsung had recently introduced its flagship image sensor that will most likely be the highlight of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra - the ISOCELL HP1. The sensor has a resolution of 200MP and can achieve different outputs of 12.5MP and 50MP through a pixel binning method Samsung calls ChamaleonCell.

