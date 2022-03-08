Vivo's First Foldable Phone Is Coming Soon - Here's What To Expect

Smartphone maker Vivo is said to be coming up with its first foldable smartphone. The foldable from Vivo is rumoured to be called the Vivo X Fold and is said to arrive as early as this month or April. A latest report from a tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station has hinted at the design of the Vivo X Fold. While Vivo has not confirmed anything about the smartphone, it has been a part of the rumour mill since the past few months. Let us take a look how the smartphone will look, and what features and specifications it is rumoured to come with.

The design of the smartphone that was revealed by the tipster showed a hole-punch cut out at in the center of the top of the screen. According to the sketch shared by Digital Chat Station, only the outer display and the camera module of the smartphone is visible. The outer display of the Vivo X Fold curves on the right edge, which could be for a more immersive viewing experience. The design of the inner folding display has not been detailed yet, but it is also said to come with a hole-punch camera and may be 8-inches when completely unfolded.

Vivo X Fold is also coming, Blue Factory's first folding screen phone. The appearance is probably like this, the external screen is centered with a single-hole curved screen, and the rear has four cameras at all focal lengths, and there is no side fingerprint opening. pic.twitter.com/qqoJjWrUwO— Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) March 7, 2022

The camera module in the sketch shared by the tipster is a round module placed in a rectangular housing. The smartphone is shown to have four camera cutouts on the back panel, one of which looks like a periscope camera.

Vivo X Fold Specifications (Rumoured)

The Vivo X Fold, company’s first foldable is said to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display on the outside, and a foldable 8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate on the inside. The Vivo X Fold is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In terms of camera, the upcoming foldable is said to come with a quad camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens, and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. The Vivo X Fold is said to come with up to 5X optical zoom.

