Vivo's New Origin OS Based on Android to Debut on November 19, Will Replace Funtouch OS

Vivo will introduce its new custom user interface (UI), the Origin OS during the 2020 Vivo developer conference on November 19. The development was shared by the company earlier today in a post on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The post further highlights that the company had been working on the mobile UI for over a year, and it is expected to rollout on the flagship Vivo X50 series first. The upcoming Origin OS will replace Vivo's current custom UI Funtouch OS that sits atop Android operating system on Vivo smartphones.

The new Origin OS is named after the team that has built it – Origin Studio. At the moment, features coming with the Origin OS remain unclear; however, it is expected to carry a relatively cleaner Android experience. The early versions of the FuntouchOS versions were heavily customised with barely a trace of the stock Android looks or features. One of the rumours associated with new Vivo UI is that there could be a toggle switch that would enable users to switch between the modified version and the cleaner Android UX.

Vivo's announcement over the Origin OS comes at a time when the company is expected to launch the new Vivo X60 smartphone. As per the notable tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, the Origin OS will come with several "new improvements," though the exact details remain unclear. Vivo with the launch new Android-based user interface would also hope to rival its smartphone competitors like Xiaomi which has its custom MIUI and Samsung that runs One UI on its smartphones. Recently, a report by research firm Counterpoint gave Vivo poor ratings in terms of software updates. According to the report, only 24 percent of Vivo phones sold between the period Q3 2019 to Q2 2020 were updated to Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top.

Vivo is also expected to unveil new IoT, apps, games, and developments during the 2020 Vivo developer conference.