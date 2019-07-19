Vodafone Claimed to Offer Fastest 4G Network in Delhi NCR Region

Vodafone claims that it is offering the fastest 4G network in Delhi NCR. The claim has been verified by Ookla, a well-known name in the broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic space. According to the telco, 4G data speed tests were done across the entire Delhi NCR region. Ookla’s findings which are based on analysis of multiple parameters have confirmed that Vodafone's 4G speeds are in fact highest as compared to all other operators in Delhi NCR.

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said, “With 10 telecom circles and many parts of Delhi NCR fully integrated, Vodafone Idea customers are experiencing the benefits of a unified and future-ready digital network. To be recognised by Ookla as the fastest 4G network in the national capital is also a recognition of our consistent efforts to provide better network experience for our customers.”

Back in March, a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report suggested that Vodafone was at the top in terms of the average upload speed across the country. Its network registered an upload speed of 6 Mbps in February from 5.4 Mbps in January. Idea and Airtel registered a slight decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.6 Mbps and 3.7 Mbps respectively in February, while Jio witnessed marginal improvement with 4.5 Mbps average upload speed. The report also said that Reliance Jio was the fastest telecom network in February, registering average download speed of 20.9 megabits per second on its network.