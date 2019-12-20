Vodafone Has New Unlimited Prepaid Packs For Rs 129, Rs 199 And Rs 269

Vodafone Idea has added three new prepaid packs for its users in India. These new packs are a part of the unlimited packs list, and are priced at Rs 129, Rs 199 and Rs 269. Incidentally, the Rs 199 and Rs 269 recharge options were available earlier as well but had been removed from the new prepaid recharge packs when the tariffs were reconfigured earlier this month. Now they are back, but with certain changes. At this time, Vodafone Idea, as well as Reliance Jio and Airtel have all announced new prepaid recharge packs for users across India.

The Rs 129 pack has a validity of 14 days and bundles 2GB of data. Vodafone Idea offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls with this plan. If you do recharge with the Rs 129 option, the Vodafone Play and Zee 5 video streaming platform subscriptions are bundled as well.

The Rs 199 pack has a validity of 21 days and offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. You will also get 1GB data per day as well. The Vodafone Play and Zee 5 video streaming platform subscriptions are bundled too.

The Rs 269 plan has a validity of 56 days. This offers a total of 4GB data for the entire validity period, along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. You will also get the Vodafone Play and Zee 5 subscriptions bundled with this recharge.

When Vodafone had earlier reconfigured the prepaid recharge packs for users earlier this month, we had noted that this had cleaned up the recharge pack confusion and simplified the options for users to choose from. The Unlimited Packs largely consisted of three clusters—ones with 28 days validity, 56 days validity, ones with 84 days validity and ones with the annual validity. Now, the Rs 129 pack adds the 14 days validity option while the Rs 199 pack has 21 days validity. This is bound to become more confusing for users, again, if this trend carries on.

The other packs that offer 28 day validity include the Rs 149 option that bundles 2GB data in total, the Rs 249 plan which bundles 1.5GB data per day, the Rs 299 plan with 2GB data per day and the Rs 399 plan which bundles 3GB data per day. The 56 day options include Rs 269 (4GB data in total), Rs 399 (1.5GB data per day) and Rs 449 (2GB data per day). If the 84-day validity option is what you wanted, you had the option of the Rs 379 pack (6GB data in total), the Rs 599 plan (1.5GB data per day) and the Rs 699 plan offers 2GB data per day.

