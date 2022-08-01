Vodafone Idea Acquires 5G Spectrum, Looks To Improve 4G Services In India

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is one of the telecom operator to have participated in the 5G spectrum auctions in India that concluded on Monday. Vodafone Idea Ltd has bought spectrum for Rs 18,799 crore as per the Telecom Ministry,

which allowed the telco to acquire 6228 MHz of airwaves.

“We actively participated in the spectrum auction to strengthen our pan-India 4G footprint and embark on our 5G roll-out journey in the country in line with our long term vision,” suggesting Vi has given strong focus to both 4G and 5G networks.

It says that the additional 4G spectrum acquisition in 3 circles of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab will further improve the customer experience.

“We are confident that we will be able to deliver the best 5G experience in India in terms of coverage, speeds and latency,” he added. In a statement, Vodafone Idea said it participated in the spectrum auction to strengthen its pan-India 4G footprint and embark on a 5G roll-out journey.

Vi says it has got the mid band 5G spectrum (3300 MHz band) in 17 priority circles and mmWave 5G spectrum (26 GHz band) in 16 circles. “This will enable us to offer a superior 5G experience to our customers as well as strengthen our enterprise offerings and provide new opportunities for business growth in the emerging 5G era,” it adds.

Also highlighting its global experience of 5G services in other markets, Vi feels that the prior expertise will help it deploy 5G service networks in India as well.

The week-long 5G spectrum auctions in India ended on August 1, where Airtel, Vi, Jio and Adani played their part. The Telecom Ministry had put 72GHz of spectrum available, and it claims that around 70 per cent of the total lot have been acquired.

