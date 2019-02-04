English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Vodafone Idea Continues Rapid Integration of Network Across India, in The Face of Battles With Jio And Airtel

The company said its 4G network now covers over 75 crore population on a pan-India level.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Continues Rapid Integration of Network Across India, in The Face of Battles With Jio And Airtel
(Image: Reuters)
Telecom major Vodafone Idea has completed the integration of their mobile network in eight telecom circles post merger of the two entities, leading to a doubling of improvement in 4G services. The merged enitity said in a statement here on Sunday that, as a result of the operation, 25 per cent of the network integration across India is now complete. The company said its 4G network now covers over 75 crore population on a pan-India level.

"Vodafone Idea successfully consolidates 25 per cent of its nationwide radio network in just five months," the statement said. "With this integration of network, customers of both Vodafone and Idea brands are able to enjoy a unified network experience on 2G, 3G and 4G, in the service areas of West Bengal, Haryana, HP, Assam, North East, AP and Telangana (excluding Hyderabad), Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh."

"Radio network consolidation completed in 8 circles and 4G coverage extended to over 750 million population on a pan-India level," it said. "With joint spectrum firing, 4G throughput has shown quick improvement of '1X to 2X' in many of these service areas." Besides full radio network consolidation in these eight service areas, Vodafone Idea said its 4G network consolidation has been completed in Bengaluru and 4G services have now been made available to both Vodafone and Idea customers in Kolkata metro.

"The company has also re-farmed 10 MHz of 4G spectrum of Vodafone in Mumbai to enable its customers in the metro get better data experience," the statement said. The Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merger was completed last August following approval by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The mered entity is a partnership between the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone.

