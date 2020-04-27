Vodafone Idea Has a Double Data Offer For Prepaid Users; Recharge Packs Start Rs 299

If you are a Vodafone Idea prepaid user, you might just want to take advantage of the Double Data offer that available on multiple prepaid recharge options. These are available at multiple price points and offer different validity options as well, which means you are likely to find a pick most relevant to your budget and usage. At this time, the Vodafone Idea Double Data Offer is available on prepaid packs priced at Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699.

When we look at these prepaid recharge options in detail, the Rs 299 plan has a validity of 28 days and now offers 2GB data + 2GB data, which makes it a total of 4GB data per day. The Rs 399 plan has a validity of 56 days and now offers 3GB data per day, instead of 1.5GB data per day earlier. The Rs 449 prepaid recharge pack also has a validity of 56 days and is an even better option for those who need more data—this bundles 4GB data per day, instead of 2GB data per day earlier. There is the Rs 599 pack that has a validity of 84 days and it now offers 3GB data per day, instead of 1.5GB data earlier. The Rs 699 plan also has the 84 days validity and gives you 4GB data per day instead of 2GB data which was standard earlier.

All of these Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge packs bundle subscriptions to the streaming platform Vodafone Play as well as Zee5. These plans with the additional data that is being bundled become very relevant at a time when many are working from home and may be relying on their mobile network (as a Wi-Fi hotspot or with a Wi-Fi dongle) to connect to work on their laptop, PC or tablet. Vodafone Idea is competing against Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, who also have exciting offers for prepaid users in India. It is not clear till when Vodafone Idea will be offering this Double Data Offer for prepaid users, but if it is available in your region, you should probably take advantage of it.

