Vodafone Idea has a new Rs 997 Prepaid Recharge With Long Term Validity

Vodafone Idea has added a new long-term prepaid recharge plan for users in certain telecom circles in India. This is the new Rs 997 prepaid recharge option that is now available in certain circles only for the time being, including UP (West). This is the latest addition to the prepaid recharge options by Vodafone Idea, soon after they added the Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid recharge packs for certain circles.

The Rs 997 pack is essentially a long-term recharge option with 180 days validity. Users will get unlimited national calling across all mobile networks, as well as 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. The plan also bundles subscriptions for Vodafone Play which costs Rs 499 per year and Zee5 which is priced at Rs 999 per year.

If you recharge with the Rs 555 pack, you’ll get 70 days validity, unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls, as well as 1.5GB data per day. Bundled with this pack are also the Zee5 subscription and the Vodafone Play subscriptions. This plan is available only in select circles, though we won’t be surprised if Vodafone makes this available across India in the coming weeks. The Vodafone Rs 555 prepaid recharge sits between the Rs 449 plan with 56 days validity that offers 2GB data per day as well as unlimited national voice calls and the Rs 599 recharge pack that has 84 days validity offering 1.5GB data per day and unlimited national voice calls.

Then there is the Vodafone Rs 99 prepaid recharge pack which is currently available in Kolkata, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West and West Bengal circles. The validity period for this is 18 days, and what you get are unlimited national voice calls as well as a total of 1GB data for the validity period.

Vodafone Idea is competing with Reliance Jio and Airtel in the race to offer the most attractive prepaid recharge options to consumers.

