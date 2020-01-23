Vodafone Idea Has Two New Prepaid Plans That Offer a Whopping 3GB Data Per Day

Vodafone Idea has now launched two new recharge plans for its prepaid users in India. The newly introduced plans will be offering 3GB of data per day, which is great for those who use a lot of data on their phones. This is just the latest in the chapter of constant updates that the likes of Airtel and Vodafone Idea have done with the prepaid packs over the past few weeks, as they compete with Reliance Jio in the telecom space. These new prepaid plans are priced at Rs 558 and Rs 398.

The Rs 398 plan has a validity of 28 days, along with unlimited national calls across all networks as well as 100 SMS per day. The Rs 558 plan has a longer validity period, 56 days, and also allows for unlimited national voice calls across networks and 100 SMS per day. For both plans, the highlight certainly is the fact that you can use 3GB data per day. These two prepaid recharge plans also bundle additional benefits like subscriptions of Zee5 and Vodafone Play, which are worth Rs 999 and Rs 499 respectively. As of now, these newly rolled out prepaid plans are available in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.