Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Vodafone Idea Has Two New Prepaid Plans That Offer a Whopping 3GB Data Per Day

Vodafone-Idea's prepaid plans worth Rs 558 and Rs 398 are currently only applicable for users in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vodafone Idea Has Two New Prepaid Plans That Offer a Whopping 3GB Data Per Day
Image for Representation

Vodafone Idea has now launched two new recharge plans for its prepaid users in India. The newly introduced plans will be offering 3GB of data per day, which is great for those who use a lot of data on their phones. This is just the latest in the chapter of constant updates that the likes of Airtel and Vodafone Idea have done with the prepaid packs over the past few weeks, as they compete with Reliance Jio in the telecom space. These new prepaid plans are priced at Rs 558 and Rs 398.

The Rs 398 plan has a validity of 28 days, along with unlimited national calls across all networks as well as 100 SMS per day. The Rs 558 plan has a longer validity period, 56 days, and also allows for unlimited national voice calls across networks and 100 SMS per day. For both plans, the highlight certainly is the fact that you can use 3GB data per day. These two prepaid recharge plans also bundle additional benefits like subscriptions of Zee5 and Vodafone Play, which are worth Rs 999 and Rs 499 respectively. As of now, these newly rolled out prepaid plans are available in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram