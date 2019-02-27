Vodafone Idea iPhone Forever programme launched: Here Are The Details

Vodafone-Idea in partnership with Servify has launched a new Vodafone RED iPhone Forever Plan and Idea Nirvana iPhone Forever Plan at Rs 649 in India. Under this offer, the existing or new iPhones users have to opt for Vodafone RED iPhone Forever Plan or Idea Nirvana iPhone Forever Plan that comes with a monthly rental of Rs 649. Users then need to download an iForever application from the Apple App Store to register for the free iPhone Forever service.Users have to pay a handling fee of Rs 2,000 plus GST, which is applicable for replacement or repair. The offer is not available for all Vodafone users. The company is giving the offer to only those users who recharge their number with Idea Nirvana or Vodafone RED postpaid plans with a minimum monthly bill of Rs 649. The programme covers all the iPhone models above iPhone 5S purchased from an original manufacturer in India The phone should not be damaged or tampered and should be in a perfect running condition.Vodafone has already updated its Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan which offers 1.5GB data per day which is valid for 90 days. The updated recharge also comes with unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS messages per day. Users also get access to the Vodafone Play app that offers live TV and movies. Prior to the change, the Rs 509 recharge offered 1.4GB of daily data. The new change bumps up the plan to Vodafone’s Rs 529 prepaid recharge that offers the same benefits to its users.