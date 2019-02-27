English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vodafone Idea iPhone Forever Programme Launched: Here Are The Details
The company is giving the offer to only those users who recharge their number with Idea Nirvana or Vodafone RED postpaid plans with a minimum monthly bill of Rs 649.
Vodafone Idea iPhone Forever programme launched: Here Are The Details
Loading...
Vodafone-Idea in partnership with Servify has launched a new Vodafone RED iPhone Forever Plan and Idea Nirvana iPhone Forever Plan at Rs 649 in India. Under this offer, the existing or new iPhones users have to opt for Vodafone RED iPhone Forever Plan or Idea Nirvana iPhone Forever Plan that comes with a monthly rental of Rs 649. Users then need to download an iForever application from the Apple App Store to register for the free iPhone Forever service.
Users have to pay a handling fee of Rs 2,000 plus GST, which is applicable for replacement or repair. The offer is not available for all Vodafone users. The company is giving the offer to only those users who recharge their number with Idea Nirvana or Vodafone RED postpaid plans with a minimum monthly bill of Rs 649. The programme covers all the iPhone models above iPhone 5S purchased from an original manufacturer in India The phone should not be damaged or tampered and should be in a perfect running condition.
Vodafone has already updated its Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan which offers 1.5GB data per day which is valid for 90 days. The updated recharge also comes with unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS messages per day. Users also get access to the Vodafone Play app that offers live TV and movies. Prior to the change, the Rs 509 recharge offered 1.4GB of daily data. The new change bumps up the plan to Vodafone’s Rs 529 prepaid recharge that offers the same benefits to its users.
Users have to pay a handling fee of Rs 2,000 plus GST, which is applicable for replacement or repair. The offer is not available for all Vodafone users. The company is giving the offer to only those users who recharge their number with Idea Nirvana or Vodafone RED postpaid plans with a minimum monthly bill of Rs 649. The programme covers all the iPhone models above iPhone 5S purchased from an original manufacturer in India The phone should not be damaged or tampered and should be in a perfect running condition.
Vodafone has already updated its Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan which offers 1.5GB data per day which is valid for 90 days. The updated recharge also comes with unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS messages per day. Users also get access to the Vodafone Play app that offers live TV and movies. Prior to the change, the Rs 509 recharge offered 1.4GB of daily data. The new change bumps up the plan to Vodafone’s Rs 529 prepaid recharge that offers the same benefits to its users.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Turns Glamorous Boho Chic for Her First Magazine Cover Shoot, See Pics
- Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Compared to 'Brangelina' by One of Their Co-stars from 'A Star Is Born'
- PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Vehicles From The Battle Royale Game
- Kim Jong Un Stops for Smoke Break In China Before Meeting Donald Trump in Vietnam
- Spotify Finally Launches in India to Take on Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn And Gaana
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results