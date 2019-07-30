Vodafone Idea is Adding Free Call And Data Packs For Customers in Flood Affected Assam

Mobile operators are doing their bit to ensure seamless connectivity for their customers in the flood hit districts of the state of Assam. Vodafone Idea has confirmed that the company is extending free voice calling as well as additional data benefits to the 10 lakh subscribers in the state. Vodafone says they have credited between 100MB to 5GB worth of 3G/4G data to the accounts of their customers, and also adding the voice call benefits. This should help Vodafone Idea users remain connected with friends and family and also be able to access critical services including digital payment apps and emergency services.

“Vodafone Idea is committed to support the people of Assam in this time of calamity. We realise that mobile connectivity is the only access that flood victims have at this time and we are committed to keep them connected. We hope our free data and call offer with extra validity will enable our customers to reach out to their loved ones during this crisis,” says Mohit Narru, Business Head – Assam & North East, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea also has teams on the ground which are ensuring availability of food and water to flood victims at the relief camps.