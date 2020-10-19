Vodafone Idea Launches Weekend Data Rollover Offer for Prepaid Customers Amid Pandemic

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a new weekend data rollover offer for its prepaid customers. Under the new scheme, Vi prepaid customers can enjoy all the extra chunk of Internet data over the weekend that was saved during the weekday. However, the weekend data rollover is only applicable to unlimited prepaid plans, priced at Rs 249 or more. Users can subscribe to enjoy the new data scheme starting today, and it is valid till January 17, 2021.

Until now, prepaid customers received limited mobile data with their prepaid plans per day, and the unused data would not carry over the next day as the data cycle got refreshed. With the new data rollover scheme, users will be able to enjoy the unused data, especially at a time when Internet connectivity has become a staple for work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Vi website, plans ranging from Rs. 249 and up to Rs. 2,595 have an offer for weekend data rollover, as well as double data. Some of these plans like the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 get weekend data rollover with extra 5GB data by recharging through the Vi app. Additionally, plans costing 595, Rs. 795, and Rs. 2,595 come bundled with one year of Zee5 Premium subscription.

Users with data rollover plans can check the accumulated data by heading to the Active Packs & Services section on the Vi mobile app. Another way of doing so is by using the SSD code *199#.