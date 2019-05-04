Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Vodafone Idea Plans to Improve Network Quality with Ericsson's 'Cloud Packet Core'

Vodafone Idea will aim to offer its users with better network features with Ericsson's latest core network technologies.

IANS

Updated:May 4, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vodafone Idea Plans to Improve Network Quality with Ericsson's 'Cloud Packet Core'
(Image for representation)
Loading...
Swedish technology major Ericsson on Friday said telecom major Vodafone Idea will deploy its "Cloud Packet Core" to enhance its existing core network.

"As part of this deal, Vodafone Idea would benefit from Ericsson's market leading core network applications and network functions such as Ericsson virtual Evolved Packet Gateway (vEPG), Service Aware Policy Controller (vSAPC) and Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) solution enabling fast introduction of new services and providing full service continuity," Ericsson said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea is partnering with the global vendors and equipment suppliers like Ericsson to deploy new age technologies with built-in customisations and novel innovations to deliver rich customer experience while building a robust, future-fit network, it said.

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea, said: "Data consumption in India is growing rapidly and users are looking for new, richer experiences every day. We are confident that Ericsson's vEPC solution will be enable us to meet our strategic goals."
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram