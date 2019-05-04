Vodafone Idea Plans to Improve Network Quality with Ericsson's 'Cloud Packet Core'

Swedish technology major Ericsson on Friday said telecom major Vodafone Idea will deploy its "Cloud Packet Core" to enhance its existing core network."As part of this deal, Vodafone Idea would benefit from Ericsson's market leading core network applications and network functions such as Ericsson virtual Evolved Packet Gateway (vEPG), Service Aware Policy Controller (vSAPC) and Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) solution enabling fast introduction of new services and providing full service continuity," Ericsson said in a statement.Vodafone Idea is partnering with the global vendors and equipment suppliers like Ericsson to deploy new age technologies with built-in customisations and novel innovations to deliver rich customer experience while building a robust, future-fit network, it said.Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea, said: "Data consumption in India is growing rapidly and users are looking for new, richer experiences every day. We are confident that Ericsson's vEPC solution will be enable us to meet our strategic goals."