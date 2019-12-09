Vodafone Idea Prepaid Users Have 9 New Unlimited Recharge Packs to Choose From

If you are a Vodafone Idea prepaid mobile user in India, and it is time for the next recharge, these are some new prepaid packs that you can choose from. These are the new “unlimited” packs that Vodafone Idea is now offering to consumers, and are part of the 16 new prepaid packs that have significantly simplified the prepaid recharge options. Vodafone Idea are categorizing the new packs with differing validity durations, such as 28 days, 84 days or 365 days. The best news is, you no longer need to worry about keeping a tab on calls made to other mobile networks.

The biggest, and perhaps the most important change, is that Vodafone Idea will now not charge for calls made outside the Vodafone Idea network. This is a change to the policy that had earlier stated that the calls made to other mobile networks will be charged at Rs 0.06 per minute, once the bundled calls (labelled as Fair Usage Policy or FUP) with your recharge packs are exhausted. This is known as the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC), and this is a big shift from the company’s original stance that all calls will remain free for its users which they had made clear in October when Reliance Jio announced that it will charge for calls made outside the Jio network, once the bundled free calls run out. As of now, Vodafone Idea users don’t need to worry about this FUP.

Unlimited packs with 28 days validity

The first option that you have costs Rs 149 and gets bundled 2GB data in total with 300 SMS. If you need more data, then there is the Rs 249 plan which bundles 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. There is also a new Rs 299 plan with a higher daily data limit of 2GB. The highest spec plan with 28-day validity is the Rs 399 plan which bundles 3GB data per day.

Unlimited packs with 84 days validity

The Rs 379 pack bundles 6GB data in total and 1000 SMS. If you feel you’ll use more data, then the Rs 599 plan offers 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day while the Rs 699 plan offers 2GB data per day and 100 SMS per day.

Unlimited packs with 365 days validity

These annual packs are the most convenient—recharge once and you are set for 365 days validity without having to bother about regular recharges very month or every few months. The Rs 1,499 plan bundles 24GB data for the entire validity period and 3600 SMS. The highest spec plan, which costs Rs 2,399 along with 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day.

