Vodafone Idea Rs 1,197 Prepaid Plan With 180 Days Validity Now Available to More Users, Check Benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is extending the availability of the Rs 1,197 prepaid plan across all circles in India. According to the information available on My Vi website, the prepaid plan comes with a validity of 180 days (six months) that includes benefits such as unlimited talk time, 1.5GB of mobile data and 100 SMS per day, and more. Until now, the Rs 1,197 Vi prepaid plan was only available to customers purchasing a smartphone bundle through Home Credit. Back in 2019, the telco had partnered with Home Credit India to offer financial assistance to customers buying any 4G smartphone under Rs 15,000. As part of the offer, Vi users could also choose exclusive prepaid plans that include a variety of benefits.

The Rs 1,197 prepaid plan also includes the 'Weekend Data Rollover' facility that the company unveiled last month. Under the data rollover scheme, Vi prepaid customers can enjoy all the extra chunk of internet data over the weekend that was saved during the weekday. Another benefit that the prepaid plan features is free access to Vi Movies & TV. Similar to Airtel's Xstream service, Vi users can access a variety of TV shows and movies via the Vi mobile app for Android and iOS or the dedicated Vi Movies and TV website.

At the moment, Vi's Rs 1,197 prepaid plan is the only scheme available on the website with a validity of 180 days. Other "unlimited" prepaid options such as the Rs 2,595 plan and the Rs 2,399 plans are the only other schemes with a validity of more than 180 days, that is 365 days (one full year). Benefits included with the Rs 2,399 prepaid plan are similar to that of the Rs 1,197 prepaid plan, but the only difference being the validity period. Whereas, the Rs 2,595 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day along with one year of free subscription to ZEE5 platform. As expected, Vi prepaid customers can access the Rs 1,197 plan via Vi website, app or third party platforms like Amazon Pay. The latest development was first noted by Only Tech.