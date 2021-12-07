Vodafone Idea announced that it used Nokia’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G core to demonstrate secure network slicing. The trial was conducted in Gandhinagar, Gujarat where Vi is conducting 5G trials on government allocated 5G spectrum.

“Deployment of network slicing will enable Vi to quickly add new revenue streams while delivering innovative 5G use cases to the users and to enterprises,” said Vodafone Idea in a statement.

What is Network slicing

Network slicing allows service providers to create multiple virtual networks over the same physical network. These virtual networks can be configured based on different parameters, including network performance, speed, bandwidth and latency to offer differentiated services.

“This allows service providers to cost-effectively address the requirements of diverse customers by creating network slices in line with Service Level Agreements (SLAs) within minutes,” said the telco.

Why is this trial important for Vodafone Idea

Two network slices were created as part of the demonstration. While the first slice was for general data traffic, a second slice was established for high speed and extremely low latency. Without the second slice, virtual reality content achieved a lower resolution delivering an average user experience. Using Nokia’s solution, Vi showcased that network slicing significantly improved the user experience and allowed viewers to enjoy the high-resolution VR content.

“Network slicing opens up new and exciting opportunities and will allow our enterprise customers to gain new competencies and efficiencies from 5G-powered use cases, like Virtual Reality, Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others. As we prepare for 5G for a better tomorrow for consumers and enterprises, we are happy to partner with our longstanding partner, Nokia, to trial network slicing capabilities and look forward to working with them on 5G deployment,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea.

