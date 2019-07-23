Vodafone-Idea To Offer Live Streaming of Plays With Zee5 Theatre

Vodafone-Idea has announced a new offering as part of its partnership with Zee5. To offer a more diverse range of services, the operator will now offer live streaming of the Zee5 Theatre channel on the go, which will offer two new plays every week going forward. The move is slightly unconventional, and will be an interesting new avenue for theatre artists and veterans in India, while bringing the art of plays closer to enthusiasts across the country.

As part of this offer, Zee5 Theatre will offer nine plays within July, and subsequently add two new plays every week -- at 9PM on Wednesdays and Fridays. Some of the plays that are a part of the initial offering include Henrik Johan Ibsen's The Doll House, Kiran Karmakar's Double Game and so on. The theatre streaming service will add diversity to the content portfolio of the operator, which is becoming increasingly important in terms of retaining users within a network.

Given the decreased data prices across all customers, it has become increasingly important for all the major operators to offer great content in bundled packs for their consumers. While Vodafone-Idea has been partnering with Zee5 and previously with Amazon to offer free subscription of Prime Video and Music, Airtel has been offering similar services with Netflix and Prime Video. Reliance Jio, meanwhile, is reportedly producing its own original content, which it aims to stream through its in-house OTT service.