Vodafone Idea (Vi) Prepaid Recharge: Rs 449 Plan Offers Double Data for 56 Days

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan, which is now seemingly live for most circles of the operator. The new Vi prepaid recharge costs Rs 449, and offers users double data benefit as its main perk, alongside other benefits. The plan has been announced earlier today, as the third largest telecom operator of India looks to offer competitive benefits in order to rope in new users. The main attraction of the new Rs 449 Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge is its double data benefit, which will essentially allow users to access 4GB of 4G data per day, for a period of 56 days.

As per reports, the Rs 449 Vodafone prepaid plan will give users a total of 224GB of 4G data as per the normal quota of data, and have an added benefit of unlimited data usage in night hours (midnight to 6AM). This should further bring down the cost of data consumption for users, especially those who stream continue at night. Other benefits of the plan include complimentary access to Zee5 Premium through the period of validity, as well as access to Vodafone Live TV services. Users will also get unlimited voice calls across all operators and 100 SMS messages per day, as well as weekend data rollover facility.

Vodafone Idea is presently the third largest telecom operator in India, and is yet to announce any plans to introduce 5G services in the country. With new plans such as the Rs 449 recharge, Vodafone Idea will hope to rope in more users into its network, in order to remain competitive in the industry. The market is led by Reliance Jio, followed by Bharti Airtel in a super competitive mobile telecom market.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

