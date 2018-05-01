English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vodafone Takes on Jio, Airtel With Two New Prepaid Plans
Vodafone has rolled out two new prepaid plans to compete with those offered by Airtel and Jio.
New Vodafone prepaid plans have been rolled out. (File photo)
Following the pursuit of Jio and Airtel after their recent launch of prepaid packs, Vodafone has now come up with to new recharge packs for its prepaid users. The telecom operator has introduced Rs 511 and Rs 569 recharge packs to compete with its rivals. In addition to a limited data pack, the new recharge plans offer unlimited calling to users across local, national and roaming outgoing calling.
New Rs 511 recharge pack by Vodafone offers its customers a 2GB daily limit of 3G/4G data. In addition to this, users are entitled to unlimited calling, including local, national as well as outgoing calls while roaming. Additionally, 100 SMSes per day are also allotted to the users for a total validity of 84 days.
The other plan by Vodafone, priced at Rs 569, offers the same calling and SMS benefits to the customers along with an additional 1GB data per day for 84 days, totalling the allotted data limit to 3GB data per day.
It is worth to note that the new prepaid plans by Vodafone are available to users in select areas of Maharashtra & Goa, Kerala, and Gujarat. Till now, there is no official confirmation by the company if the plans will be rolled out to other Indian cities or to the existing Vodafone postpaid customers.
In comparison to these Vodafone plans, Jio and Airtel offer somewhat similar prepaid plans. While Jio is offering a recharge pack of Rs 448 that includes same data and calling benefits for a total validity of 84 days, Airtel offers the same benefits for a validity of 82 days at a price of Rs 499. In comparison to the other Vodafone plan announced today, Jio offers a 3GB per day data limit and unlimited calling at a price of Rs 299 but for a validity of 28 days.
It is worth to note that the new prepaid plans by Vodafone are available to users in select areas of Maharashtra & Goa, Kerala, and Gujarat. Till now, there is no official confirmation by the company if the plans will be rolled out to other Indian cities or to the existing Vodafone postpaid customers.
In comparison to these Vodafone plans, Jio and Airtel offer somewhat similar prepaid plans. While Jio is offering a recharge pack of Rs 448 that includes same data and calling benefits for a total validity of 84 days, Airtel offers the same benefits for a validity of 82 days at a price of Rs 499. In comparison to the other Vodafone plan announced today, Jio offers a 3GB per day data limit and unlimited calling at a price of Rs 299 but for a validity of 28 days.
