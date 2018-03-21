English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Vodafone Launches Online Career Guidance Program to Help 5 Million Indians find work

The initiative, named "What will you be?", launched internationally will provide career guidance and access to training content in the digital economy.

IANS

Updated:March 21, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
Vodafone Launches Online Career Guidance Program to Help 5 Million Indians find work (File photo)
Telecom service provider Vodafone on Tuesday announced the launch of new digital skills and jobs initiative that aims to help five million youth in India and 10 million young people across 18 countries find employment by 2022. The initiative, named "What will you be?", launched internationally will provide career guidance and access to training content in the digital economy.

"India has one of the youngest populations in the world. The vision of Digital India, to which we are all committed, requires an abundance of digital skills and new learnings," Sunil Sood, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India, said in a statement. "Over time, every workplace will go digital, creating new roles and accelerating the demand for a wide range of specialist technical skills relevant to a digital economy.

"With this programme, we want to prepare five million young people across India to be future fit for workplaces of the new world," Sood said.
As part of the initiative, Vodafone has also developed a Future Jobs Finder -- a new online platform accessible to all youth for career guidance, access to relevant training and searching meaningful jobs in the digital economy globally.

It aims to help match skills with potential job positions and extends an opportunity to improve skills through online courses. Users can also access relevant online digital skills training on this platform, where several courses are available free of cost.

