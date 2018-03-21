English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vodafone Launches Online Career Guidance Program to Help 5 Million Indians find work
The initiative, named "What will you be?", launched internationally will provide career guidance and access to training content in the digital economy.
Vodafone Launches Online Career Guidance Program to Help 5 Million Indians find work (File photo)
Telecom service provider Vodafone on Tuesday announced the launch of new digital skills and jobs initiative that aims to help five million youth in India and 10 million young people across 18 countries find employment by 2022. The initiative, named "What will you be?", launched internationally will provide career guidance and access to training content in the digital economy.
Also Read: Facebook Security Chief Likely to Leave Amid Alleged Data Breach: Report
"India has one of the youngest populations in the world. The vision of Digital India, to which we are all committed, requires an abundance of digital skills and new learnings," Sunil Sood, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India, said in a statement. "Over time, every workplace will go digital, creating new roles and accelerating the demand for a wide range of specialist technical skills relevant to a digital economy.
Also Read: Google Launches News Initiative to Combat Fake News
"With this programme, we want to prepare five million young people across India to be future fit for workplaces of the new world," Sood said.
As part of the initiative, Vodafone has also developed a Future Jobs Finder -- a new online platform accessible to all youth for career guidance, access to relevant training and searching meaningful jobs in the digital economy globally.
It aims to help match skills with potential job positions and extends an opportunity to improve skills through online courses. Users can also access relevant online digital skills training on this platform, where several courses are available free of cost.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook Security Chief Likely to Leave Amid Alleged Data Breach: Report
"India has one of the youngest populations in the world. The vision of Digital India, to which we are all committed, requires an abundance of digital skills and new learnings," Sunil Sood, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India, said in a statement. "Over time, every workplace will go digital, creating new roles and accelerating the demand for a wide range of specialist technical skills relevant to a digital economy.
Also Read: Google Launches News Initiative to Combat Fake News
"With this programme, we want to prepare five million young people across India to be future fit for workplaces of the new world," Sood said.
As part of the initiative, Vodafone has also developed a Future Jobs Finder -- a new online platform accessible to all youth for career guidance, access to relevant training and searching meaningful jobs in the digital economy globally.
It aims to help match skills with potential job positions and extends an opportunity to improve skills through online courses. Users can also access relevant online digital skills training on this platform, where several courses are available free of cost.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Novak Djokovic Says He's Playing Pain-free at Last
- Why Women In Kerala Are Posting Photos Of 'Bare Chest' With Watermelons On Facebook
- Surgeon Says Neymar's Recovery is 'Going Well'
- Always Looked Up to Dhoni, Comparisons With Him Unfair: Karthik
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised