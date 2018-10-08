Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio

Vodafone has introduced its cheapest long validity Rs 279 plan for prepaid subscribers. The new prepaid plan which offers unlimited voice calls, messages with TRAI’s weekly cap and fixed 4GB 3G/4G data. The new plan offered by Vodafone is aimed at subscribers who prefer voice calling over data benefits.The new Rs 279 plan offers unlimited local and STD calling and SMS (with Trai’s daily limit). The number of calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. Moreover, the plan is only available in select telecom circles in India, and customers in Karnataka, Mumbai among others can take advantage of the benefits.The plan comes with the validity of 84 days and offers a total of 4GB 3G/4G data. With Rs 279 plan Vodafone is aiming to take on the like of similar validity plans from both Airtel and Jio. Reliance Jio offers Rs 399 plan with a validity period of 84 days. Additionally, Vodafone’s other plan of Rs. 399, which comes with 1.4 GB/day. It also has a validity of 84 days. Apart from this, it also has the features of unlimited calls and SMS messages throughout the whole validity period.To recall, Vodafone recently launched two new plans in its portfolio to offer voice calling benefits. The Rs 99 and Rs 109 plans for its prepaid customers which offer the validity of 28 days. Under Rs 99 plan, Vodafone is not offering any data to its users. On the other hand, the Rs 109 plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data to the subscribers.