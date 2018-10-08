English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
Vodafone new Rs 279 plan offers unlimited local and STD calling and SMS (with Trai’s daily limit). The number of calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.
Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio (Representative image)
Loading...
Vodafone has introduced its cheapest long validity Rs 279 plan for prepaid subscribers. The new prepaid plan which offers unlimited voice calls, messages with TRAI’s weekly cap and fixed 4GB 3G/4G data. The new plan offered by Vodafone is aimed at subscribers who prefer voice calling over data benefits.
The new Rs 279 plan offers unlimited local and STD calling and SMS (with Trai’s daily limit). The number of calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. Moreover, the plan is only available in select telecom circles in India, and customers in Karnataka, Mumbai among others can take advantage of the benefits.
The plan comes with the validity of 84 days and offers a total of 4GB 3G/4G data. With Rs 279 plan Vodafone is aiming to take on the like of similar validity plans from both Airtel and Jio. Reliance Jio offers Rs 399 plan with a validity period of 84 days. Additionally, Vodafone’s other plan of Rs. 399, which comes with 1.4 GB/day. It also has a validity of 84 days. Apart from this, it also has the features of unlimited calls and SMS messages throughout the whole validity period.
To recall, Vodafone recently launched two new plans in its portfolio to offer voice calling benefits. The Rs 99 and Rs 109 plans for its prepaid customers which offer the validity of 28 days. Under Rs 99 plan, Vodafone is not offering any data to its users. On the other hand, the Rs 109 plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data to the subscribers.
The new Rs 279 plan offers unlimited local and STD calling and SMS (with Trai’s daily limit). The number of calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. Moreover, the plan is only available in select telecom circles in India, and customers in Karnataka, Mumbai among others can take advantage of the benefits.
The plan comes with the validity of 84 days and offers a total of 4GB 3G/4G data. With Rs 279 plan Vodafone is aiming to take on the like of similar validity plans from both Airtel and Jio. Reliance Jio offers Rs 399 plan with a validity period of 84 days. Additionally, Vodafone’s other plan of Rs. 399, which comes with 1.4 GB/day. It also has a validity of 84 days. Apart from this, it also has the features of unlimited calls and SMS messages throughout the whole validity period.
To recall, Vodafone recently launched two new plans in its portfolio to offer voice calling benefits. The Rs 99 and Rs 109 plans for its prepaid customers which offer the validity of 28 days. Under Rs 99 plan, Vodafone is not offering any data to its users. On the other hand, the Rs 109 plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data to the subscribers.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Among First Nominees for Ballon d'Or Award
- Streaming Now: 10 Shows & Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime This Week
- Google Pixel 3 is Actually on Sale, While Most Other Phones Only Have The Honor of Information Leaks
- Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...