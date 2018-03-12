Vodafone Likely to Launch VoLTE in Tamil Nadu This Year

Telecom service provider Vodafone today indicated of launching the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service in Tamil Nadu during this year, according to a top official. Asked whether rollout of VoLTE service would happen this year, Vodafone, Tamil Nadu, Business-Head, S Murali said, "(we) should be (launching it)". "You will get to know (once we launch VoLTE service). We have launched it (VoLTE service) in many parts of the country", he said declining to elaborate.Some of the cities Vodafone offers VoLTE services include Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Kolkata. The VoLTE services technology offers more clarity on voice through high definition calling, using the same network used for data. Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the other operators that offer VoLTE services in the country. Responding to a query, Murali said, the company has made investments of about Rs 600 crore in Tamil Nadu and Chennai during the current financial year.According to him, the company has 7,234 sites during the period January 2017 and 2018 with more than 1,700 equipped with double carrier facility which offer "double the speed" for customers."(The company) invested Rs 7,300 crore till date. Invested over Rs 450 crore in current financial year (in Tamil Nadu)", he said, adding the company holds a market share of 21.8 percent with 16 million customers. In Chennai, the company, has 2,539 sites launched between January 2017 and 2018. "Invested Rs 3,000 crore till date and during the current financial year invested Rs 150 crore", he said. Murali said the company offers SuperNet 4G services in more than 1,800 towns in Tamil Nadu.