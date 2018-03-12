English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vodafone Likely to Launch VoLTE in Tamil Nadu This Year

Some of the cities Vodafone offers VoLTE services include Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Kolkata. The VoLTE services technology offers more clarity on voice through high definition calling, using the same network used for data.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2018, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vodafone Likely to Launch VoLTE in Tamil Nadu This Year
Vodafone Likely to Launch VoLTE in Tamil Nadu This Year (Image: Reuters)
Telecom service provider Vodafone today indicated of launching the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service in Tamil Nadu during this year, according to a top official. Asked whether rollout of VoLTE service would happen this year, Vodafone, Tamil Nadu, Business-Head, S Murali said, "(we) should be (launching it)". "You will get to know (once we launch VoLTE service). We have launched it (VoLTE service) in many parts of the country", he said declining to elaborate.

Also Read: Nokia 9 to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Large Bezel-less Display: Report

Some of the cities Vodafone offers VoLTE services include Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Kolkata. The VoLTE services technology offers more clarity on voice through high definition calling, using the same network used for data. Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the other operators that offer VoLTE services in the country. Responding to a query, Murali said, the company has made investments of about Rs 600 crore in Tamil Nadu and Chennai during the current financial year.


Also Read: Micromax to Enter Refrigerators, Washing Machines Segment in India

According to him, the company has 7,234 sites during the period January 2017 and 2018 with more than 1,700 equipped with double carrier facility which offer "double the speed" for customers."(The company) invested Rs 7,300 crore till date. Invested over Rs 450 crore in current financial year (in Tamil Nadu)", he said, adding the company holds a market share of 21.8 percent with 16 million customers. In Chennai, the company, has 2,539 sites launched between January 2017 and 2018. "Invested Rs 3,000 crore till date and during the current financial year invested Rs 150 crore", he said. Murali said the company offers SuperNet 4G services in more than 1,800 towns in Tamil Nadu.

Also Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global | Interview at MWC 2018




Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES