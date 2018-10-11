Vodafone Offers 20% Discount For Red Postpaid With iPhone XS And iPhone XS Max - Everything You Need to Know

Vodafone has partnered with Servify to sell the new iPhones on its website, same as Bharti Airtel. Now Vodafone is aiming to increase its postpaid user base by offering 20% discount to users who purchase the Apple iPhone XS and XS Max through its website, and have subscribed to the RED postpaid plans. The 20% discount on the rent amount is valid for 12 billing cycles. The discount is only for iPhone buyers who subscribe to the RED or the RED4Business postpaid plans priced Rs. 499 or above until November 30. The offer is only valid for the existing Vodafone postpaid subscribers who buy an iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max from Vodafone partner.In India, the iPhone XS is priced at Rs 99,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 1,14,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs 1,34,900 for the 512GB variant. The iPhone XS Max is priced at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 1,24,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs 1,44,900 for the 512GB variant. Lastly, the iPhone XR is priced at Rs 76,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 81,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs 91,900 for the 512GB variant.The successors to the Apple iPhone X, the iPhone XS and the XS Max feature Apple's all-new 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip that boasts of being 15% faster than the A11 with 40% lesser battery usage and 50% faster with graphics. The neural engine on the A12 Bionic Chip can compute as many as 5 million computations per second, and that is one of the reasons for the faster Face ID feature, among other artificial intelligence improvements including a smarter Siri through all-new Siri Suggestions.The new iPhones retain the design of the older iPhone X. Though both of them feature HDR10 in their displays and Dolby Vision which means users will be able to experience HDR content seamlessly on streaming apps such as Netflix and Amazon Video. The new A12 Bionic Chip also features a 9 times faster machine learning than before. The camera setup on the iPhone XS and the XS Max are same as before and feature a 12-megapixel Wide-Angle and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens. Apple iPhone XS and XS Max, however, will now allow you to adjust the depth of field on photos even after clicking the images just like the one on Samsung high-end smartphones.A noteworthy point here is that the iPhone XS Max features the largest ever battery seen on an iPhone to date. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS features a half an hour extra battery backup than the iPhone X. The new Apple iPhones also attempt at dual SIM support with a Dual SIM Dual Standby feature that supports one physical and one e-SIM on the phones. However, Vodafone does not support the eSIM feature at the moment.