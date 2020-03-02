Vodafone Prepaid Double Data Offer Now Applicable on Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 599 Recharges

Vodafone India has been plunged into turbulent times, with a Supreme Court mandate enforcing a Rs 57,000-crore penalty towards adjusted gross revenues (AGR), to be payable to the government of India. While the operator has spoken out about its present condition to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), it also appears to be making active alterations to its list of prepaid offerings in the country. Now, Vodafone India has started offering double data benefit with a select few prepaid recharge plans, namely the Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans. The double data plans are now listed on the Vodafone India website, and can be availed by any prepaid user in circles where the plans are valid.

Beginning with the Rs 249 plan, Vodafone India previously offered unlimited calling, 100 national SMS messages per day, and 1.5GB of data per day. Now, while the previous benefits remain intact, users will get 3GB of data per day, for the validity of 28 days. This brings the total data offering of the plan up to 84GB in total. The Rs 399 plan offers the exact same benefits, but is valid for 56 days and therefore offers total data of 168GB now. Lastly, the Rs 599 plan, which also offers the exact same benefits, is valid for 84 days, and will hence offer 252GB of total data to users buying it. So far, there is no word on how long will this offer remain.

With its double data benefit, the average cost of data per gigabyte in India comes to Rs 3. In a recent filing with the DoT, Vodafone-Idea has not only requested for a time span of 18 years (with a three-year tax, interest and penalty-free phase) to pay off its AGR dues to the government, but also called for some key reforms to the established tariff in the telecom space. The operator has called for users to be charged a minimum monthly connection fee of Rs 50, while it wants calls to cost at least 6p per minute, and each gigabyte of data to cost Rs 35.