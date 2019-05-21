Vodafone Prepaid Gets You 1.5GB Daily Data And Unlimited Calls For 365 Days, With a Citibank Credit Card

As the tariff wars continue between mobile operators, Vodafone has fired its latest salvo by offering a new scheme for its prepaid users. The new scheme offers Vodafone prepaid users 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day as well as unlimited local, roaming and STD voice calls for 365 days. However, the interesting bit here is that you don’t have to recharge with any specific voucher to avail this offer, but instead sign up for the Vodafone Prepaid & Citibank Credit Card Offer. What you need to do is apply for a Citibank credit card and then match the criteria required in terms of the spending once the card is issued.The way this works is that you need to apply for a new Citibank credit card from the offer page on the Vodafone India website. The offer is currently applicable in select cities—Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Baroda, Secunderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune. Once you apply, you will have to follow the regular credit card application process with Citibank with regards to document submission and the know your customer (KYC) formalities. Once everything is in order and your credit card application is accepted, you will receive your Citibank Credit Card.This is where things get interesting. You are required to spend Rs 4,000 or more on the Citibank credit card within 30 days from the date you received the credit card. The credit card spends can be made anywhere, at online and offline stores, and there are no restrictions in terms of where you may or may not make payments using this credit card. Once this condition is met, Vodafone says that the benefit will be activated on your Vodafone prepaid number within 45 days of the fulfillment of the criteria.At this point, your Vodafone prepaid account will be activated with the offer that includes 1.5GB data per day, with unlimited local, roaming as well as STD voice calls and 100 SMS per day, with a validity of 365 days. At present, Vodafone offers a Rs 1,699 recharge option for prepaid users that offers 1GB data per day, unlimited local, roaming and STD calls as well 100 SMS per day with a validity of 365 days.The Vodafone Prepaid & Citibank Credit Card Offer is valid on a variety of credit cards including the Citibank Rewards Card, the Citibank Indian Oil credit card, Citibank Cashback credit card and the Citibank PremierMiles credit card.Citibank has also partnered with popular mobile payments app Paytm to launch the Paytm First Card. This could be a way for Citibank to boost its credit card marketshare in India. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) March 2019 credit card issuance data, Citibank has 2.7 million cards currently issued and active in India. But it is significantly behind competitors including HDFC Bank (12+ million credit cards issued and active) and ICICI Bank (6.6+ million credit cards).