Vodafone Prepaid Plans: New Rs 248, Rs 218 Plans Introduced for Low Data Users

Vodafone India continues its efforts to increase average revenue per user while maintaining a steady customer share with more new prepaid plans. After introducing limited period double data offer with three prepaid plans across multiple circles, Vodafone India has now launched two new prepaid plans that cater to the low data usage prepaid customers. The two new Vodafone prepaid plans are priced at Rs 218 and Rs 248, and have only been launched in Delhi and Haryana circles, at least for now. There is no word on whether these plans will be around for long, or are limited period plans.

The Vodafone Rs 218 prepaid plan offers 'truly unlimited' local and national phone calls (no interconnect charges or limit), 100 SMS messages per day and subscriptions to Vodafone Play and Zee5 along with the recharge, for a period of 28 days. The key factor here is data, and the new Vodafone prepaid plan offers 6GB of 3G/4G data for the 28-day period. This means that the plan will offer about 220MB of data per day, which is not ideal for high data consumption users, or those without a stable home/work Wi-Fi connnection.

The Rs 248 plan has similar call, SMS and entertainment offerings, as well as validity period. However, it offers slightly higher amount of data, at 8GB for the period. While this does mean that users will get slightly higher average daily data of about 293MB, it is still not ideal for users without a Wi-Fi hotspot at hand, and only suits basic users who need the mobile data for communication apps and basic internet searches.

The two new plans are at the other end of Vodafone's limited time double data plans, which offer 3GB data per day at Rs 249 for 28 days, Rs 399 for 56 days and Rs 599 for 84 days. Going forward, it remains to be seen if the steadily diversifying prepaid plan offerings help Vodafone-Idea claw back from its presently precarious position of heavy losses and a steadily decreasing customer count.