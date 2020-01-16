Vodafone Prepaid Recharge: New Affordable Rs 99 Pack And Long validity Rs 555 Pack

After the complete reconfiguration of the prepaid recharge packs just a bit more than a month ago, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have been adding new recharge options since. What once felt like a much-needed clean-up of the fairly confusing recharge options, Vodafone Idea has reverted to type since. The operator has now added two new prepaid options for its subscribers. The first is the Rs 555 prepaid recharge option which offers 70 days validity, the one and only pack in the Vodafone line-up to offer this specific validity period. And at the same time, there is a new Rs 99 pack as well, which offers 18 days validity.

If you recharge with the Rs 555 pack, you’ll get unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls, as well as 1.5GB data per day. Bundled with this pack are also the Zee5 subscription and the Vodafone Play subscriptions. This plan is available only in select circles, though we won’t be surprised if Vodafone makes this available across India in the coming weeks. The Vodafone Rs 555 prepaid recharge sits between the Rs 449 plan with 56 days validity that offers 2GB data per day as well as unlimited national voice calls and the Rs 599 recharge pack that has 84 days validity offering 1.5GB data per day and unlimited national voice calls.

The Vodafone Rs 99 prepaid recharge pack is currently available in Kolkata, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West and West Bengal circles. The validity period for this is 18 days, and what you get are unlimited national voice calls as well as a total of 1GB data for the validity period.

The competition between Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea is tough. Reliance Jio has the 2020 Happy New Year Offer that allows users one-year service validity at Rs 2020 with 1.5GB data per day and a 12,000 minute FUP on calls outside the Jio network. Airtel also is offering a cashback on the purchase of a new FASTag with certain prepaid recharge packs.

