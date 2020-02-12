Vodafone Prepaid Recharge: Rs 129 Plan Now Valid for 24 Days But With 2GB Data Only

Vodafone India has making revisions to its list of prepaid recharge plans on an almost everyday basis. After introducing the Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan that offers 1.5GB data per day for 70 days, Vodafone India is now looking at the base end of prepaid packs — the Rs 129 plan, to be specific. The prepaid pack previously offered 2GB of data for 14 days, along with other perks. Now, while the data benefit of 2GB remains the same, Vodafone now allows users to use the pack for 24 days, making it particularly beneficial for low data users. The revised Rs 129 prepaid recharge pack has been rolled out, and is now available in select circles such as Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid recharge pack offers unlimited calling for the period of 24 days, along with 300 SMS messages during the period, and 2GB of 4G data. This roughly gives 85MB of data per day, which in today's data-driven smartphone usage does not account for much. However, it should be enough for users such as students who are almost always connected to Wi-Fi networks at home or college, or low-data users who occasionally use data for services such as WhatsApp. Interestingly, the basic plan also comes with access to Vodafone Play and Zee5, which can be accessed even on Wi-Fi.

For users with higher data consumption, Vodafone has a Rs 199 prepaid plan which makes much more sense. For Rs 199, users get access to 1GB of data per day as well as 100 SMS messages per day, along with the other calling and content benefits on offer across all Vodafone plans. The Rs 129 plan is hence targeted solely at low data users, but for those who fit the bill, the longer validity of the plan should make it an interesting offer to avail.

