Vodafone R217 4G MiFi Device With 150Mbps Speed Launched
The new Vodafone R217 4G MiFi device will enable up to 15 users to access WiFi with high-speed data of up to 150 Mbps.
Vodafone R217 4G MiFi Device With 150Mbps Speed Launched (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Vodafone has launched a new Vodafone R217 4G MiFi device in the country. The new Vodafone R217 4G MiFi device will enable up to 15 users to access WiFi with high-speed data of up to 150 Mbps. The device is quite portable with dimensions of 87.6×59.6×12.9mm, and it weighs 78 grams. It is capable of letting 15 users simultaneously get Wi-Fi access with speeds up to 150Mbps, TelecomTalk reports. The device supports 800/900/1800/2100 Mhz bands for LTE connection, and 900/1800 Mhz bands for GSM. It offers 150 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps Uplink speeds.
For security, the MiFi device uses WPS authentication besides the standard password protection. Users can also keep a track of the WiFi usage with the help of a Hotspot Monitoring application. The device features an intuitive plug-and-play web user interface. The device also has a dedicated microSD Slot which can fit in a microSD card of supporting 32GB of storage. The device is fuelled by an 1800 mAh Li-Ion battery that could last for 7 hours.
The WiFi device comes with a price tag of Rs 999. Interestingly, the Jio recently offered Rs 500 cashback on its device, which brings down the cost.
