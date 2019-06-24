Vodafone RED Family Plans Priced Rs 598 Onwards Offer Bill Guarantee And One Mobile Bill For an Entire Family

Your mobile phone subscription is more affordable than ever before. In the face of relentless competition from Reliance Jio, operators including Vodafone and Airtel are regularly tweaking their prepaid and postpaid packages for mobile users, to offer more data and value additions. And it is not just individual subscriptions, but also postpaid bill plans that can be shared by families on different connections. Vodafone has a range of RED postpaid plans called RED Family, which allows you to share one bill plan with other Vodafone postpaid users in your family. The advantages of this are simple—you get one single bill, you have to pay one postpaid bill instead of individual ones for each postpaid mobile connection at home and this is offered with certain discounts as well.

Vodafone has the RED Family postpaid plans, which are designed to offer multiple connections with just one bill plan. These are priced at Rs 598, Rs 749 and Rs 999 per month. Interesting to note that Vodafone is also offering something known as a Bill Guarantee. The company says that irrespective of which RED postpaid plan you choose, they will check your final bill every month and compare it with the RED postpaid plans—and if there is a bill plan that could have offered you a better deal that month, Vodafone will credit back the differential amount to your account without having to change the bill plan. “If we find a lower bill on any other plan, we will simply credit back the difference as savings in your next bill...even without you changing your plan,” says Vodafone.

The first RED Family postpaid plan costs Rs 598 per month and can be used on two Vodafone postpaid connections. This includes 80GB 3G/4G data where the primary user gets 50GB 3G/4G data allocation while the secondary user gets 30GB data.

The second RED Family postpaid plan is priced at Rs 749 per month and can be used with three Vodafone postpaid connections. This bill plan bundles 120GB 3G/4G data. The primary user gets 60GB 3G/4G data allocation while the second and third users get 30GB data each.

The highest spec Vodafone RED Family postpaid plan costs Rs 999 per month and would be ideal if you need to have five postpaid connections in your family. This bundles 200GB of 3G/4G data, where the primary user gets 80GB data while each of the other 4 users get 30GB data each per month.

The common factor among all these plans is that each user will get unlimited voice calls for local calls, STD calls and while on roaming, as well as 100 local and STD SMS. For any unused data left at the end of the month, Vodafone will carry forward that to the next month, accumulating that carry forward data up to a maximum of 200GB.

Each of these RED Family postpaid plans also bundle an Amazon Prime subscription for one year (worth Rs 999), Zee5 subscription for an year (worth Rs 999), mobile insurance package (worth Rs 3,000) and the Vodafone Play subscription that is priced at Rs 499 per year. The total benefits with each bill plan total up to Rs 5,497 over the course of an year.