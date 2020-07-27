Vodafone RED MAX Postpaid At Rs 699 Is Your Only Option For Unlimited 4G For Less Than Rs 1000

Vodafone Idea has launched a new RED postpaid plan for users in multiple telecom circles across India. The RED MAX postpaid plan is priced at Rs 699 per month and has a rather unique proposition—unlimited 3G/4G data usage. This also makes Vodafone’s RED MAX plan the only postpaid plan to offer unlimited data usage at a price tag of less than Rs 1,000. The other benefits of the RED MAX postpaid plan include unlimited local and national voice calls, 100 free SMS as well as a bunch of bundled subscriptions. At this time, Vodafone Idea is competing against Reliance Jio and Airtel in the telecom space in India.

The Vodafone RED MAX plan gets you one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Video streaming service, Prime Gaming for mobile gaming, Prime Music for music streaming as well as the shopping benefits on Amazon.in along with Vodafone Play, Zee 5 and Sun NXT for more video streaming content. Just to put numbers to the value adds that are bundled with Vodafone RED MAX, the Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 999 per year, the Zee 5 subscription also costs Rs 999 per year and Vodafone Play is priced at Rs 499 per year. Unlimited use of 3G/4G data however has to be the highlight of the Vodafone RED MAX plan, particularly relevant at a time when work from home is very much the situation for many users and they are relying more on mobile data and home broadband to get work done.

The Vodafone RED MAX plan joins the RED Entertainment plan that costs Rs 399 per month and bundles 40GB data with unlimited local and national calls as well as the Vodafone Play, Zee 5 and Sun NXT subscriptions bundled. The next plan is called RED Entertainment+ which is priced at Rs 499 per month and bundles 75GB data as well as unlimited local and national calls and the annual subscription to Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play, Zee 5 and Sun NXT.

The Airtel postpaid plan that offers unlimited 3G/4G data usage is priced at Rs 1,599 per month. It also bundles unlimited local and national calls. There is also the option of an add-on connection on this plan. You also get Airtel Thanks rewards that include the subscription to Amazon Prime, Zee 5 and Airtel Xstream streaming platform.

The flagship Vodafone RED plan is the REDX, which is priced at Rs 1,099 per month and also offers unlimited data usage, unlimited local and national calls.

For starters, what you get is a Netflix subscription for a year—Rs 5,998 is added to your Netflix account and depending on the plan you have subscribed to, this amount is your free ticket to Netflix binge watching. Streaming enthusiasts will also find that this plan bundles a year’s subscription to Amazon Prime priced at Rs 999 and that includes Amazon Prime Video as well as shopping benefits, one-year subscription to streaming app Zee5 as well as complete access to content on the Vodafone Play app.

The Vodafone RED X plan has a lot for regular travelers too. There is the option to get a 7-day iRoam roaming pack worth Rs 2999 complimentary for one year. This means one international trip in a year possibly will come with a free roaming package on your phone. When you get to the airport, there is the Lounge access, which gets you in at the International & Domestic airport lounges for no charge, 4 times per year. Vodafone RED X subscribers also get 10% off on bookings done via Hotels.com and 10% discounts on tickets booked for museums and attractions via Tiqets.

There are also international calling (ISD) tariffs that are offered exclusively to RED X users. Calls USA and Canada are charged at 50p per minute, calls to China and Hong Kong at Rs 2 per minute, calls Bangladesh and UK at Rs 3 per minute, and calls to Australia, Bhutan, Germany, Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore and Thailand cost Rs 5 per minute.

Interestingly enough, Vodafone also says that RED X users will get priority 4G network with faster data speeds—but has not offered any details on how that works, whether it is higher bandwidth for the users or whether they get preferential treatment on the network. This is the part of the offering which is currently under debate by the telecom regulators in India.