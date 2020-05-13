Vodafone RED X at Rs 1099: With Netflix & More, This is Still Cooler Than Airtel Rs 999 Plan

Vodafone Idea has made some changes to its postpaid subscription plan pricing which now sees the premium RED X plan with a new price tag of Rs 1099 per month. Earlier, the RED X plan was priced at Rs 999 per month. At this time, the RED X plan offers unlimited data usage on 3G and 4G as well as unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. With this price change, the Vodafone RED X plan becomes more expensive the Airtel postpaid plan Rs 999, but that admittedly also offers lesser bundled offers. The real reason why you might consider the Vodafone RED X plan, however, are the bundled value-adds—particularly if you want to get bundled subscriptions to streaming services and also if you are a regular traveler (at least you will be again once the COVID lockdowns are eased).

For starters, what you get is a Netflix subscription for a year—Rs 5,998 is added to your Netflix account and depending on the plan you have subscribed to, this amount is your free ticket to Netflix binge watching. At this time, Netflix offers a Basic plan for Rs 499 per month that offers standard definition streaming, a Standard plan for Rs 649 per month that offers high definition streaming and the Premium Rs 799 plan that gets Ultra HD 4K streaming as well. Streaming enthusiasts will also find that this plan bundles a year’s subscription to Amazon Prime priced at Rs 999 and that includes Amazon Prime Video as well as shopping benefits, one-year subscription to streaming app Zee5 as well as complete access to content on the Vodafone Play app.

The Vodafone RED X plan has a lot for regular travelers too. There is the option to get a 7-day iRoam roaming pack worth Rs 2999 complimentary for one year. This means one international trip in a year possibly will come with a free roaming package on your phone. When you get to the airport, there is the Lounge access, which gets you in at the International & Domestic airport lounges for no charge, 4 times per year. Vodafone RED X subscribers also get 10% off on bookings done via Hotels.com and 10% discounts on tickets booked for museums and attractions via Tiqets.

There are also international calling (ISD) tariffs that are offered exclusively to RED X users. Calls USA and Canada are charged at 50p per minute, calls to China and Hong Kong at Rs 2 per minute, calls Bangladesh and UK at Rs 3 per minute, and calls to Australia, Bhutan, Germany, Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore and Thailand cost Rs 5 per minute.

Interestingly enough, Vodafone also says that RED X users will get priority 4G network with faster data speeds—but has not offered any details on how that works, whether it is higher bandwidth for the users or whether they get preferential treatment on the network.

In comparison, the Airtel postpaid plan which costs Rs 999 offers 150GB data per month, unlimited local, national and roaming calls as well as one-year of Amazon Prime subscription, Zee5 subscription, access to the Airtel Xstream app and the handset protection service.

But you must keep in mind that if you decide to switch away from the Vodafone RED X plan before completing 6 billing cycles, you may be charged an exit fee of Rs 3,000. Consider the 6-month window as a lock-in period for the bill plan.